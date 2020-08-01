Two New Matches Added To Wednesday’s WWE NXT; Updated Card

Bronson Reed vs. Shane Throne in a singles bout and Keith Lee vs. Cameron Grimes in a non-title match has been added to next week’s WWE NXT episode.

Last week, @CGrimesWWE said he wanted to teach #NXTChampion @RealKeithLee about respect. Will he come to eat those words when they square off THIS WEDNESDAY on #WWENXT?https://t.co/I9bwL2Z9Pd pic.twitter.com/72LB1v33DX — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 1, 2020

Here’s the latest lineup:

Damian Priest vs. Oney Lorcan vs. NXT UK Superstar Ridge Holland The winner of the Triple Threat qualifier will earn the third spot in the Ladder Match at Takeover: XXX

NXT Tag Team Champions Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner defend against Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish

Rhea Ripley vs. Dakota Kai to determine the new #1 contender to NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai

Bronson Reed vs. Shane Throne

Non-Title Match: NXT Champion Keith Lee vs. Cameron Grimes