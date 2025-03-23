Two New Matches Added To WWE Raw In Glasgow On March 24

WWE has announced the addition of Bron Breakker vs. Penta for the WWE Intercontinental Championship and Dragon Lee vs. Chad Gable for Monday’s Raw in Glasgow, Scotland.

Also scheduled for the March 24 episode is John Cena and Cody Rhodes under the same roof once again, Lyra Valkyria vs. Raquel Rodriguez for the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship, “Main Event” Jey Uso and a mystery partner will battle A-Town Down Under duo Austin Theory and Grayson Waller, plus CM Punk will speak live.

Drew McIntyre is also rumored for a Scottish homecoming on Monday’s show.