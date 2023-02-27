Two New Matches And Segment Added To This Week’s WWE NXT

WWE has added two new matches and a segment to this week’s NXT line-up.

Dolin will discuss her return from “injury” as a result of an attack by former Toxic Attraction teammate Jacy Jayne last week, as well as her attack on her after her good friend turned on her a few weeks ago.

In the women’s division, Sol Ruca will face Elektra Lopez, and Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen will face Indus Sher’s Veer Mahaan and Sanga.

Here is the updated line-up for this Tuesday:

* Wes Lee defends the North American Championship in an open challenge

* Meiko Satomura vs. Zoey Stark

* Carmelo Hayes vs. Tyler Bate

* Gigi Dolin promo

* Briggs & Jensen vs. Indus Sher

* Sol Ruca vs. Elektra Lopez

You can check out WWE’s announcement below: