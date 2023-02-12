Two New Matches and Segment Confirmed for Tuesday’s WWE NXT

WWE has announced two new matches and a new segment for Tuesday’s episode of NXT.

The line-up now includes Tiffany Stratton vs. Thea Hail and Axiom vs. Damon Kemp. Jacy Jayne will also explain why she attacked fellow Toxic Attraction member Gigi Dolin last week.

WWE wrote the following in their official preview, “The shocking implosion of Toxic Attraction has sent a shockwave throughout NXT, and now one of the women involved will speak about what happened. Jacy Jayne, the Superstar who attacked her former tag team partner Gigi Dolin and kicked her through a door during ‘Ding Dong, Hello!,’ will talk about why she committed such a heinous act. What will Jayne have to say for herself? Tune in to NXT at 8/7 C on Tuesday on USA to find out!”

Below is the updated card for Tuesday’s NXT:

* Jacy Jayne explains her actions

* Bron Breakker returns

* Meiko Satomura & Roxanne Perez vs. Kayden Carter & Katana Chance

* Hank Walker vs. Charlie Dempsey

* Wes Lee open challenge for the NXT North American Championship

* Tyler Bate vs. Grayson Waller

* Tiffany Stratton vs. Thea Hail

* Axiom vs. Damon Kemp