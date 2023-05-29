Two New Matches Announced For Tonight’s WWE RAW, Updated Lineup

The first two qualifying matches for the 2023 WWE Money In The Bank men’s and women’s ladder matches are set.

Byron Saxton checked in with the WWE Monday Night Raw preview this evening and confirmed Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Bronson Reed and The Miz vs. Ricochet as the first two qualifying matches for this year’s Money In The Bank.

Previously announced for tonight’s show is Dolph Ziggler vs. JD McDonagh, and a Fatal-4-Way match to determine the new WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions, with Raquel Rodriguez & Shotzi vs. Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler vs. Sonya Deville & Chelsea Green vs. Bayley & Iyo Sky.

