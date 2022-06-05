Two New Matches Confirmed for This Week’s WWE NXT

Two new matches have been confirmed for this week’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode.

On Tuesday night, Josh Briggs will battle Von Wagner. The match was revealed during Sunday night’s In Your House event.

Wagner distracted Briggs during his loss to Grayson Waller on last week’s episode. After the bout, Wagner launched an attack on Briggs, but Sofia Cromwell intervened.

This week’s NXT will also feature Alba Fyre vs. Tatum Paxley.

Fyre was featured in a new vignette on In Your House. As seen in the video below, Paxley, Lash Legend, and other up-and-coming women’s division competitors were featured in a backstage segment watching on. Legend wasn’t satisfied with Fyre’s promo, so Paxley suggested they have a match. Legend wasn’t interested in facing Fyre, but Paxley was, and she said she’d arrange for them to meet. The announcers later confirmed the bout for Tuesday.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more. Below is the updated line-up:

– Fallout from In Your House and build for Great American Bash

– Tiffany Stratton vs. Roxanne Perez in the finals of the NXT Breakout Tournament

– Alba Fyre vs. Tatum Paxley

– Von Wagner vs. Josh Briggs