Two New Matches Revealed For TNA Sacrifice 2024

TNA Wrestling is set to hold their 2024 Sacrifice event on Friday, March 8th from Windsor, Ontario, Canada, and the very next night the company will also hold their iMPACT! event on Saturday, March 9th from Windsor as well.

The company held their latest television tapings last Saturday from New Orleans, Louisiana for future episodes of their flagship show and during the tapings, two matches were set up for Sacrifice.

TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace will defend her championship against Tasha Steelz and Xia Brookside in a 3-Way Match after Steelz and Brookside faced each other in a #1 Contender’s Match that ended in a no contest. Grace said she would defend her title against both competitors at Sacrifice.

Nic Nemeth will also defend his IWGP Global Championship against former TNA Wprld Champion Steve Maclin.

Already announced for the show is TNA World Champion Moose defending his title against Eric Young in the main event.