Two New Segments Announced For 4/9 Episode Of AEW Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling have announced two new segments for tonight’s post-AEW Dynasty 2025 episode of AEW Dynamite in Baltimore, MD.

Ahead of the April 9 episode of the AEW on TBS and MAX series, AEW has confirmed the addition of a Hurt Syndicate Celebration segment, as well as TV Time with ‘The Learning Tree’ Chris Jericho.

Also scheduled for tonight’s show is Will Ospreay, Kevin Knight, Mark Briscoe & “Speedball” Mike Bailey vs. Ricochet, The Beast Mortos, Lio Rush & Action Andretti, Swerve Strickland vs. PAC, Kris Statlander vs. Thunder Rosa in an Owen Hart Cup match with “Timeless” Toni Storm on commentary, as well as Samoa Joe & HOOK vs. Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta.

Join us here tonight for live AEW Dynamite results.

TONIGHT

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite

8ET / 7CT on TBS + MAX! The Hurt Syndicate Celebration 🍾 After successfully defending their AEW World Tag Team Championship at #AEWDynasty, The Hurt Syndicate will celebrate LIVE! Don’t miss Dynamite at 8 ET / 7 CT on TBS + MAX, TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/LoJw0Sw0F4 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 9, 2025