Two New Segments Announced For Tonight’s AEW Collision (3/29/2025)

The lineup for tonight’s episode of AEW Collision continues to take shape.

Heading into the March 29 show, the company has confirmed the addition of two new segments:

* “Timeless” Toni Storm will open the show

* Daniel Garcia & Adam Cole go face-to-face

Also scheduled for tonight’s show in previously advertised action:

* Top Flight vs. Learning Tree

* Jay White vs. Kevin Knight

* Dax Harwood vs. Wheeler Yuta

* Mercedes Mone in action

* Jamie Hayter vs. Queen Aminata

TONIGHT

8pm ET/7pm CT on TNT + Max

Saturday Night #AEWCollision “Timeless” Toni Storm Speaks Live TONIGHT! Before her #AEWDynasty Women’s World Title match vs red hot challenger @meganbayne next Sunday, we’ll hear from World Champion Toni Storm live to start Collision TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/9B6WUg8JyN — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 29, 2025