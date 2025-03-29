Two New Segments Announced For Tonight’s AEW Collision (3/29/2025)

The lineup for tonight’s episode of AEW Collision continues to take shape.
Heading into the March 29 show, the company has confirmed the addition of two new segments:
* “Timeless” Toni Storm will open the show
* Daniel Garcia & Adam Cole go face-to-face
Also scheduled for tonight’s show in previously advertised action:
* Top Flight vs. Learning Tree
* Jay White vs. Kevin Knight
* Dax Harwood vs. Wheeler Yuta
* Mercedes Mone in action
* Jamie Hayter vs. Queen Aminata
TONIGHT
8pm ET/7pm CT on TNT + Max
Saturday Night #AEWCollision
“Timeless” Toni Storm Speaks Live TONIGHT!
Before her #AEWDynasty Women’s World Title match vs red hot challenger @meganbayne next Sunday, we’ll hear from World Champion Toni Storm live to start Collision TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/9B6WUg8JyN
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 29, 2025
TONIGHT
Saturday Night #AEWCollision
LIVE, 8ET / 7CT on @TNTDrama + @SportsOnMax
TNT Champion Daniel Garcia + Adam Cole, Face to Face TONIGHT!
After two title matches without a clear winner, @AdamColePro comes Face to Face with TNT Champion Daniel Garcia on TNT + MAX, TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/ySZ6cRKEh6
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 29, 2025