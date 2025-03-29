Two New Segments Announced For Tonight’s AEW Collision (3/29/2025)

By
Matt Boone
-

The lineup for tonight’s episode of AEW Collision continues to take shape.

Heading into the March 29 show, the company has confirmed the addition of two new segments:

* “Timeless” Toni Storm will open the show
* Daniel Garcia & Adam Cole go face-to-face

Also scheduled for tonight’s show in previously advertised action:

* Top Flight vs. Learning Tree
* Jay White vs. Kevin Knight
* Dax Harwood vs. Wheeler Yuta
* Mercedes Mone in action
* Jamie Hayter vs. Queen Aminata

