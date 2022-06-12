Two New Segments Revealed for Monday’s WWE RAW

For Monday’s RAW from the INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas, WWE has revealed two new segments.

Seth Rollins will be on RAW to address the fans. We’ll find out what’s next for Rollins, according to WWE’s official RAW preview, and he’ll answer for his attack on the injured Cody Rhodes this week.

The new version of The Judgment Day will also be on Monday’s RAW, just one week after Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley, and newcomer Finn Balor booted WWE Hall of Famer Edge from the organisation.

The Judgment Day is returning to RAW with a fresh direction, according to WWE’s RAW preview.

They wrote, “Last week on Raw, Finn Balor was revealed as the newest member of The Judgment Day. However, the sinister group Edge founded quickly turned on its creator when Balor, Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley attacked Edge, delivering a beating which left the WWE Hall of Famer with a non-displaced orbital floor fracture. With an all-new look, what does The Judgment Day have in store next? Tune in to Monday Night Raw at 8/7 C on USA to find out!”

A match between Ezekiel and Kevin Owens was previously announced for RAW next week.

On Monday, the first red brand qualification matches for Money In The Bank are expected to take place.

Stay tuned to PWMaia.com for more.