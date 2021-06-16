Two New WWE Hires Revealed

A former NJPW employee has signed on to work for the WWE NXT brand. George Carroll Jr., who has also held roles with ROH and MLW, is now on the NXT writing team. Carroll was at Tuesday’s NXT TV taping, according to PWInsider.

Carroll’s LinkedIn page shows that he started in pro wrestling as the Creative Director for New England Championship Wrestling from June 2011 – August 2012. He then worked as a Writer/Content Producer for ROH from November 2012 – July 2016. Carroll then went to work for NJPW as their Director of United States Operations, from October 2016 – February 2018. He also worked one Combate Americas MMA event on January 19, 2017. Carroll’s page also shows that he’s worked as MLW’s Senior Talent Coordinator from March 2019 until now, indicating that he has just started with WWE.

On a related note, WWE has brought back another longterm employee to work the live events division. John D’Amico, who was originally released along with budget cuts in September 2020, has been brought back to resume his role as Director of Production Management. He announced his return to the company via his LinkedIn page on Tuesday night.

“Thank you to everyone for the kind and encouraging words. I am thrilled to be back with WWE and looking forward building a new live production event team,” D’Amico wrote.

D’Amico initially started working with WWE back in 1989, and spent more than 30 years with the company until last September. He is now back with the company full-time. His LinkedIn page shows that he was self-employed while away from WWE following his September 2020 release.

As noted, WWE is hiring new employees and bringing back others as they plan to return to touring next month. We noted earlier this week how Vice President of Live Event Production Scott Smoot also announced his return via LinkedIn. He was also released in September 2020, but brought back this week.