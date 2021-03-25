Two Potential Women’s Matches For NXT TakeOver

Two more matches are being teased for the upcoming two-night WWE NXT “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” event during WrestleMania 37 Week.

As seen below, WWE released a post-NXT video of Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter calling Xia Li out. In response to Li’s recent “resistance will not be tolerated promo,” Carter and Catanzaro challenged Li to meet them in the ring next week for the go-home show. They said Li can bring whoever she wants – her “fake bodyguard” Boa or “whatever is in that chair” Mei Ying, to handle the unfinished business they all have. Catanzaro also noted that she is medically cleared to compete now and nothing will get in her way. Li vs. Catanzaro and Carter in a Handicap Match or Li and Ying vs. Catanzaro and Carter in tag team action could end up taking place at Takeover.

Another match being teased for Takeover is for the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles. Last night’s show featured a backstage segment with The Way’s Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell calling out NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart following their successful title defense over Aliyah and Mercedes Martinez. The Way warned that they will do things on their own time and their own way next time they meet Moon and Blackheart. The titles are expected to be defended at Takeover, which means the match could be finalized on next week’s go-home show.

TakeOver is scheduled for Wednesday 4/7 and Thursday 4/8. Night 1 will air on USA Network and Night 2 will air on Peacock/WWE Network. Here is the current card-

TakeOver: Stand & Deliver Night 1 (Wednesday 4/7, USA Network)

-Women’s Championship: Io Shirai vs. Raquel Gonzalez

-UK Championship: Walter vs. Tommaso Ciampa

-Vacant Tag Team Championship: Grizzled Young Veterans vs. MSK vs. Legado Del Fantasma

-Gauntlet Eliminator: Featuring six superstars from the 3/31 battle royal with Cameron Grimes, Pete Dunne, Roderick Strong, LA Knight, Bronson Reed, Jake Atlas, Swerve Scott, Leon Ruff, Austin Theory, Dexter Lumis, Kushida, Tyler Rust (winner challenges Johnny Gargano on Night 2)

TakeOver: Stand & Deliver Night 2 (Thursday 4/8, WWE Network)

-NXT Championship: Finn Balor vs. Karrion Kross

-Unsanctioned Match: Kyle O’Reilly vs. Adam Cole

-North American Championship: Johnny Gargano vs. Gauntlet Winner from Night 1

-Cruiserweight Championship Unification Ladder Match: Jordan Devlin vs. Santos Escobar