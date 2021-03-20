Two Recent AEW Botches Draw Attention

During this past Tuesday’s AEW Dark episode, Jack Evans caught 10 in the face with his elbow while hitting a Phoenix splash. 10 ended up being busted open and they went right to the finish of the match. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted that Evans “got heat from the people you don’t want heat with there” and Evans was not in the corner of tag-team partner Angelico on Dynamite the next night. The incident can be seen at 1:42:30 in the video below:

There was also a miscommunication between Luchasaurus and Cezar Bononi on the same show but it was not edited out of the YouTube live stream. AEW later pulled the video and re-uploaded it without the botch.