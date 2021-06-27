Two Released WWE Stars Were Considered For The Diamond Mine Faction

It is being reported by Fightful Select that there was talk of having both Arturo Ruas and Marina Shafir join the Diamond Mine stable. It was said that Ruas “was informed a few days ahead of time that plans had changed for him” and there had apparently been talk of having Shafir be the “female enforcer” of the group at a later date.

It was also noted that there were plans to debut the faction sooner but things were delayed to make sure the group could “take center stage on an episode of NXT.”

Ruas and Shafir ended up being released and Shafir commented on her WWE departure: