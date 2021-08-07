Two Segments Announced For Monday’s RAW

WWE has announced two segments for next Monday’s RAW from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.

Charlotte Flair will be on the show to address this week’s non-title loss to RAW Women’s Champion Nikki A.S.H. As noted, Monday’s RAW main event saw the champ defeat Flair in a No Holds Barred main event. The WWE website said Flair will speak to the WWE Universe and address the defeat.

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley will also give an address next Monday, speaking on his upcoming SummerSlam title defense against WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg.

This week’s RAW saw Lashley finally accept Goldberg’s challenge for the big event scheduled for Saturday, August 21 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Goldberg got in Lashley’s face and taunted him, leaving the champ seething in the ring. The segment ended with MVP taunting Goldberg’s son, who was sitting in the front row. Goldberg caught back out and leveled MVP with a Spear while Lashley was in the ring showing off the strap. Goldberg is not currently advertised by WWE or the Amway Center.

