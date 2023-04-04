Two Segments For Post-WrestleMania 39 SmackDown Revealed

WWE has officially announced new segments for Friday’s post-WrestleMania 39 edition of SmackDown on FOX from Portland, Oregon’s Moda Center.

Rhea Ripley made an appearance on Monday night’s RAW After WrestleMania, just two nights after winning the SmackDown Women’s Championship over Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39. She confronted RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair in order to set up a future match.

Ripley has since been announced for SmackDown, with WWE stating that she will return to the show to claim her blue brand throne.

“After defeating Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39 in an instant classic, Rhea Ripley will appear on the blue brand for the first-time as SmackDown Women’s Champion in what is sure to be a memorable moment. Just days after winning the title at WrestleMania Saturday, Ripley confronted Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair at the Raw after WrestleMania and declared herself WWE’s top champion. What will Ripley say when she hits the ring, grabs a mic and claims her throne? Tune in to SmackDown on FOX at 8 7/ C to find out!,” WWE noted in their official preview for Friday.

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn made their first title defense since capturing the straps from The Usos on Night 1 of WrestleMania 39 on RAW After WrestleMania. They prevailed over The Street Profits.

WWE has announced that Zayn and Owens will continue their title celebrations on Friday’s SmackDown.

“In an incredible main event showdown on WrestleMania Saturday, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn brought the WWE Universe to a frenzy when they overcame The Usos in the first-ever Tag Team Title main event in the history of The Showcase of the Immortals and snapped the seemingly never-ending reign of Jimmy and Jey! Still charged up from their electric triumph, the new titleholders will journey to the blue brand! How will best friends Owens and Zayn celebrate their epic win? Find out on SmackDown, this Friday at 8/7 C on FOX,” WWE wrote in the official preview for Friday.

As of this writing, no other matches or segments for Friday’s SmackDown have been announced.