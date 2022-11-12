Two SmackDown World Cup Tournament Matches, Women’s Bout Set For Next Week’s WWE SmackDown

You can officially pencil in some confirmed matches for next week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

During this week’s installment of the weekly two-hour WWE on FOX Friday night program, three big matches were made official for next week’s show.

Scheduled for the 11/18 episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX is Ali vs. Ricochet in the SmackDown World Cup Tournament.

Also announced is Shayna Baszler vs. Shotzi in women’s action and the return of Sami Zayn, who faces off against Butch in another SmackDown World Cup Tournament showdown.

Check out the official announcements and match graphics for the three bouts announced for next week's SmackDown below.

