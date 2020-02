WWE HOFer Diamond Dallas Page and Austin Aries are backstage at AEW Dynamite. A fan tweeted this photo of DDP and Aries arriving to the State Farm arena in Atlanta earlier today. We have not heard any news on Aries or DDP appearing tonight. DDP lives in the area and has been on AEW TV in the past while Aries has been working with DDP at Page’s gym.

DDP and Austin Aires at State Farm Arena pic.twitter.com/Kin5iemroc — M (@MarkRedbeliever) February 19, 2020