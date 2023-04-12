Two Steel Cage Matches, Gangrel, Maven, Dave Lagreca, And More Set For ISPW

The following was sent to PWMania.com:

THE MUTANT LEADER FROM GOTHAM TV SERIES WRESTLING THIS FRIDAY NIGHT IN WEST MILFORD, NJ FOR ISPW; TWO STEEL CAGE MATCHES, GANGREL, MAVEN, DAVE LAGRECA, AND MORE!

The Mutant Leader (actor Sid O’Connell) from the Gotham TV Series will be stepping inside the ring this Friday night April 14th at ISPW’s Rage in The Cage at St. Joseph Church Parish Hall in West Milford, NJ when he goes one on one with Kerr.

The show will be headlined by TWO Steel Cages matches! The first Steel Cage Match will pit 32-year veteran Crowbar taking on “The King of Rock” Rick Recon. Busted Open Radio Host Dave LaGreca will be in Recon’s corner. The second Steel Cage Match will be for the ISPW Women’s Title when Tina San Antonio defends against Vicious Vicki.

For the ISPW Heavyweight Title, former WWE star Gangrel will challenge Bull James, managed by former WWE Tough Enough Champion Maven.

In other action packed matches: The Now vs. Silk City Kings vs. The Nu Backseatz for the ISPW Tag Team Titles, HC Loc vs. “The Phoenix” GKM vs. “Main Event” Michael Mars (w/ “Agent To The Stars” Nicky Benz) for the ISPW Tri-State Title, Justin Corino vs. Rey Calitri, and Encore Moore vs. TJ Epixx.

Doors open 6:30PM. First match kicks off at 7:30PM.

For tickets: ISPWWrestling.com

