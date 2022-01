Two Teams Advance In The Dusty Rhodes Classic

Last night’s WWE NXT episode opened with MSK defeating Jacket Time to advance to the semifinals of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. The Grizzled Young Veterans later defeated Andre Chase and Bodhi Hayward to advance to the semifinals.

The semifinals of the tournament will now feature MSK vs. Edris Enofe and Malik Blade & The Creed Brothers vs. Grizzled Young Veterans.

The finals of the 2022 Men’s Dusty Classic will take place at NXT Vengeance Day on Tuesday 2/15. The winners will earn a future match against Imperium for the NXT Tag Team Championship.