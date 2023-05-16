Two Title Matches Added To NWA Crockett Cup Two-Night Event This June

You can officially pencil in some new matches for the upcoming NWA Crockett Cup two-night event.

Ahead of the NWA Crockett Cup 2023 special events on June 3 and June 4, the company has announced two big title matches for the shows.

EC3 will put his NWA National Championship on-the-line against “Thrillbilly” Silas Mason at night one of the NWA Crockett Cup, while Kenzie Paige will put her NWA Women’s Championship up for defense in a one-on-one showdown against the dreaded “TBA” (to be announced).

Featured below is the updated lineup for the NWA Crockett Cup 2023 two-night event.

2023 NWA CROCKETT CUP NIGHT ONE (6/3/2023)

* EC3 vs. ‘Thrillbilly’ Silas Mason for the NWA National Championship* Samantha Starr, M95 & La Rosa Negra vs. Pretty Empowered in a Hardcore War* Crockett Cup Tournament

2023 NWA CROCKETT CUP NIGHT TWO (6/4/2023)

* Kenzie Paige vs. TBA for the NWA World Women’s Television Championship* Six-Man Scramble For NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship Match

Make sure to check back here at PWMania.com on 6/3 and 6/4 for complete 2023 NWA Crockett Cup results.