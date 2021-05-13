Two Title Matches and More Revealed For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced an early lineup for next week’s episode of Dynamite on TNT, which will feature two title matchups. Check out the bouts below.

– The Young Bucks versus The Varsity Blondes for the AEW tag team championship

– Serena Deeb versus Red Velvet for the NWA women’s championship

– Christian Cage versus Matt Sydal

– Anthony Ogogo versus Austin Gunn