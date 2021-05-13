Two Title Matches and More Revealed For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

AEW has announced an early lineup for next week’s episode of Dynamite on TNT, which will feature two title matchups. Check out the bouts below.

– The Young Bucks versus The Varsity Blondes for the AEW tag team championship
– Serena Deeb versus Red Velvet for the NWA women’s championship
– Christian Cage versus Matt Sydal
– Anthony Ogogo versus Austin Gunn

