Two Title Matches and More Revealed For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

Two major title matches and more have been added to the AEW Dynamite episode airing next week.

On Friday night’s AEW Rampage, it was announced that AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed will defend their titles against AAA, IWGP, and ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR on Dynamite.

The Acclaimed were interviewed by Renee Paquette on Rampage to announce their next challengers, as seen below. They were interrupted first by The Gunns, then by Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal and their crew. While these teams argued over who would get the next title shot, Billy Gunn stated that The Acclaimed wanted the best, which brought out FTR. The Acclaimed and FTR exchanged handshakes, and the match was later confirmed for Dynamite.

In addition, ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe will defend his AEW TNT Title against Darby Allin at Dynamite. This comes just days before Joe defends his ROH World TV Title against new AEW signee Juice Robinson, which was previously covered at this link.

During the Allin vs. Joe match, Sting and Wardlow will be banned from ringside. As seen below, Rampage featured a pre-recorded promo from Allin in which he stated that now that he’s settled some personal scores, nothing matters more than reclaiming the AEW TNT Title. Allin also stated that he will not hand over the title to Dynamite.

Dynamite will also feature AEW World Champion MJF discussing recent events and his Winter Is Coming title defense against Ricky Starks, as well as AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill and The Baddies competing in Trios action against Madison Rayne, Skye Blue, and former Baddie Kiera Hogan.

The updated card for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite from the H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, Texas, is below, along with the aforementioned Rampage segments:

* AEW World Champion MJF will speak

* AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill, Leila Grey, and Red Velvet vs. Madison Rayne, Skye Blue, and Kiera Hogan

* ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe defends his AEW TNT Title against Darby Allin

* AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed defend against AAA, IWGP & ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR

* Tony Schiavone will interview AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter

* Jake Hager and ROH Pure Champion Daniel Garcia vs. Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta

* The Dynamite Diamond Ring Battle Royal