Two Title Matches Revealed for WWE NXT Heatwave

It has been confirmed that the first WWE NXT Heatwave special will air next month.

NXT Heatwave will air live on the USA Network on Tuesday, August 16, at 8 p.m. ET, according to a WWE announcement made this week. The WWE Performance Center in Orlando will host the event.

The main event of Heatwave will feature NXT Champion Bron Breakker defending his title against JD McDonagh. Heatwave was formerly used by the original ECW. On the NXT episode on next Tuesday, Breakker and McDonagh will have a Heatwave Summit to finalize the match.

Here is the current card for the NXT Heatwave TV episode:

NXT Title Match

JD McDonagh vs. Bron Breakker (c)

NXT Women’s Title Match

Zoey Stark vs. Mandy Rose (c)

