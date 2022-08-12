Two Title Matches Set for Impact Emergence Pre-show, AAW Title Match Update

Two championship matches will be shown on tonight’s 30-minute Countdown To Emergence pre-show.

Bhupinder Gujjar will face Impact Digital Media Champion Brian Myers in the opening match of the Emergence pre-show. Chelsea Green and Deonna Purrazzo will also battle Taya Valkyrie and Rosemary for the Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Titles at Countdown To Emergence.

In related news, it was previously reported that AAW Heavyweight Champion Mat Fitchett will defend his title against 1 Called Manders at tonight’s Emergence event. That is incorrect since the AAW Heavyweight Title bout will take place on Saturday night at the same location as the post-Emergence Impact TV tapings.

Impact Wrestling’s 2022 Emergence event will air live tonight, Friday, August 12 from Cicero Stadium in Chicago, IL. The event will air live on Impact Plus, FITE TV, and on YouTube for Ultimate Insiders members.

Click here to order Impact Wrestling Emergence via FITE TV

Here is the final card:

Impact World Title Match

Alex Shelley vs. Josh Alexander (c)

Impact Knockouts World Title Match

Mia Yim vs. Jordynne Grace (c)

Impact X Division Title Match

Jack Evans vs. Mike Bailey (c)

AAA Attraction Match

Bandido vs. Rey Horus

The Bullet Club (Ace Austin, Hikuleo, Chris Bey, Impact World Tag Team Champions Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson) vs. Honor No More (Eddie Edwards, PCO, Vincent, Matt Taven, Mike Bennett)

If HNM loses, they must disband. If HNM wins, Taven and Bennett will receive a future shot at the Impact World Tag Team Titles.

Sami Callihan vs. Steve Maclin

Kushida and Chris Sabin vs. Joe Doering and Deaner

Countdown To Emergence: Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Titles Match

Chelsea Green and Deonna Purrazzo vs. Taya Valkyrie and Rosemary (c)

Countdown To Emergence: Impact Digital Media Title Match

Bhupinder Gujjar vs. Brian Myers (c)