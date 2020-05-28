Two Title Matches Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite, Cody Rhodes To Defend Title Every Week

– As seen during this week’s AEW Dynamite broadcast, Cody Rhodes cut a promo revealing that he will be defending the TNT Championship on Dynamite every week. There will be an “open challenge” each week. He’ll be facing Jungle Boy next week.

Cody defeated Lance Archer to win the TNT title in the finals of the tournament at Double or Nothing.

TNT Champion @CodyRhodes makes it an open challenge for the belt. Who's up first? #AEWDynamite on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/37juuu63qR — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) May 28, 2020

– Two title matches have been revealed for next week’s AEW Dynamite broadcast. As noted above, first will see Jungle Boy vs. Cody Rhodes for the TNT Championship.

Also, Kip Sabian and Jimmy Havoc will be facing Hangman Page and Kenny Omega in an AEW Tag-Team Championship match. The two defeated SCU on this week’s broadcast to earn the title shot. The winner of that match will go on to face The Best Friends at AEW Fyter Fest.