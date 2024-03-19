Two TNA Wrestling Stars Possibly Leaving The Company Soon

Two of TNA Wrestling’s stars may be leaving the company soon.

The promotion has undergone several changes in recent months. Impact Wrestling reintroduced the TNA brand at the Hard to Kill pay-per-view event in January, making it the company’s most successful pay-per-view event yet.

However, Scott D’Amore has since been removed as TNA President, and Anthony Cicione has taken his place, causing talent to be upset with management. TNA’s next PPV event, Rebellion from the Palms Casino Resort, will take place on April 20.

According to Pwinsider, The Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin) will work for Smash Wrestling in London, Ontario, on April 21, the same day as the post-PPV television tapings. This is interesting, given that TNA usually uses them for tapings.

According to the report, “The belief among some we have spoken with is that Shelley and Sabin’s existing TNA deals are expiring shortly, possibly as soon as the end of March.” Working the indy show instead of the tapings may indicate that the two sides are unlikely to reach an agreement.

They formed the tag team in 2007 and have had success with every promotion they’ve worked for, including ROH and NJPW. They both held TNA’s World and X-Division titles. They’ve won the Tag Team Championship three times together.