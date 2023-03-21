Two Top WWE NXT Stars Set To Debut On The Main Roster After WrestleMania 39

WWE has traditionally debuted NXT stars on the main roster immediately following WrestleMania. Regarding this year’s potential debuts following WrestleMania 39, WKRDWrestling stated that NXT champion Bron Breakker and Cameron Grimes are “slated to be main roster mainstays in the next few months.”

Breakker is expected to join the main roster once he loses the NXT world title. Carmelo Hayes is a -200 favorite to beat Breakker at the 2023 Stand and Deliver PLE, according to BetOnline.ag. Breakker recently starred in a Snickers commercial with AJ Styles, which aired on RAW this week, fueling speculation about his possible call-up.

WWE has reportedly been waiting for the right moment to make Grimes’ debut. On February 24th, Grimes defeated Ashante “Thee” Adonis in a Smackdown dark match, and fans have noticed his physical transformation since he left NXT.

You can check out WKRDWrestling’s tweet below: