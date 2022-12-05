Two Triple Threats with High Stakes Announced for Tonight’s WWE RAW

WWE has announced two Triple Threats that will eventually result in the crowning of a new #1 contender for RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair.

Bayley vs. Asuka vs. Rhea Ripley, as well as Nikki Cross vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Becky Lynch, will be featured on tonight’s RAW.

The winners of tonight’s matches will then compete in singles action on RAW next Monday, with the winner receiving a future title shot from Belair.

The following is the most recent announced lineup for tonight’s RAW from Washington, DC’s Capital One Arena:

* Bayley vs. Asuka vs. Rhea Ripley, plus Nikki Cross vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Becky Lynch. The winners will face off next week to determine the new #1 contender to RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair

* WWE Hall of Famer JBL hosts high-stakes invitational poker tournament with Baron Corbin and others

* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos defend against Elias and Matt Riddle