Two WarGames Matches Set for WWE Survivor Series 2022

WWE chief content officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque confirmed that this year’s WWE Survivor Series will feature not one but two different WarGames matches during an interview with The Ringer.

Triple H said, “We’ll have a men’s WarGames match and a women’s WarGames match. The tradition of the Survivor Series has ebbed and flowed and changed slightly over time, but this will be similar to that,” Triple H said. “This will not be Raw versus SmackDown. It will be much more story-line driven. I still look at it as a traditional component to Survivor Series in there because it’s large teams of people competing. We just upped the ante a little bit with WarGames and made it evolve.”

The event will take place on Saturday, November 26 at the TD Garden in Boston.

In 2017, Triple H revived WarGames for the NXT brand and made the match gimmick the centrepiece of the NXT brand’s annual event.

Up until this point, the concept of WarGames has never been used with WWE’s main roster.

The WWE PR Twitter account also confirmed the news: