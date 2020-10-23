Two Wrestling Legends Praise Chris Jericho – MJF Musical Segment

While the Chris Jericho and MJF musical segment from this week’s AEW Dynamite has gotten polarizing responses, wrestling legends Mick Foley and Tommy Dreamer were among those that praised the segment:

.@IAmJericho & @The_MJF singing a show tune on @AEW was one of the most ridiculous, juvenile things I have ever seen in wrestling…or anywhere.

I LOVED EVERY SECOND OF IT! https://t.co/XwSIiMPiqm

— Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) October 22, 2020