Two WWE Hall Of Famers React To CM Punk Attending RAW

WWE Hall of Famers Mark Henry and Bully Ray discussed CM Punk making a backstage appearance at the April 24th, 2023 edition of RAW in Chicago on Busted Open Radio. Henry remarked on why Punk’s appearance was notable:

“Why Punk? Because he’s polarizing. Because it will make big news. Punk has friends at WWE that’s like brothers to him… No problems, no stress. It happens all the time. Now was he wanted there? Obviously not.”

Bully Ray said the following:

“I could give a damn less what CM Punk was doing at ‘Monday Night Raw.’ It is absolutely nothing but social media wanting to turn it into this big, big thing.”

You can check out the complete show below: