Two WWE Hall of Famers Want To See Charlotte Flair Wrestle Men

During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry said the following in regards to Smackdown women’s champion Charlotte Flair:

“She has the potential to eclipse Ric if she’s allowed to wrestle men and have a run doing that and then going back to women’s wrestling and being the ultimate heel, like, ‘I left y’all because y’all beneath me.’ That can be, you know, another 10 years of her dominance that can make people only think that when you hear the name ‘Flair’ that you think Charlotte.”

Fellow WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray also commented on Charlotte during Saturday’s podcast:

“I love the fact that she put the figure eight on a man [Drew Gulak] last night. I want Charlotte to wrestle men. As the matter of fact moving into this match, you know, put the figure eight on two more guys, three more guys, have guys tapping out left and right.”