Two WWE ID Showcase Matches Added To FIP Everything Burns

By
James Hetfield
-

WWE recently announced that two WWE ID Showcase matches will be held on Sunday, January 12th, as part of the FIP Everything Burns event.

The show, which will be held at the OCC Road House in Clearwater, Florida, will feature Sean Legacy battling Gal Barkay in singles action and Freedom Ramsey facing Bryce Donovan in a singles match.

 

