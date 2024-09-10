Two WWE Main Roster Stars Confirmed For NXT Debut On CW On Oct. 1

The lineup for WWE NXT on CW continues to take shape.

As noted, Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair teased coming to WWE NXT in posts shared via X earlier today.

After this led to a back-and-forth with WWE NXT executive Shawn Michaels, the WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions were informed that the door is always open if they want to make an appearance.

“I hear you ladies loud and clear and love the sound of that,” Michaels wrote. “Door’s always open, just say when.”

Cargill suggested Chicago, Illinois, which Michaels liked the sound of.

“Then ladies, I’ll see you in Chicago,” Michaels wrote.

WWE NXT on CW debuts on 10/1 in Chicago, IL. The show will feature Giulia vs. Roxanne Perez for the WWE NXT Women’s Championship, Ethan Page (c) vs. Trick Williams or Pete Dunne for the WWE NXT World Championship, and an appearance by CM Punk.

