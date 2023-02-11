Two WWE RAW Stars Being Pushed as “All-Time Greats”

Two of WWE’s veteran stars are currently being positioned as “all-time greats”

It wasn’t by chance that the commentators on Raw this past Monday night referred to Bayley and Becky Lynch as two of the greatest wrestlers in WWE history.

This is obviously coming from Paul Levesque because they wouldn’t say something like that on their own, as Dave Meltzer noted in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. “It notable that the announcers now, and obviously this comes from Levesque because they’d never say this on their own, that Lynch and Bayley are all-time greats in wrestling,” wrote Meltzer in the most recent Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Certain wrestlers would receive an endorsement from Vince McMahon when he was in charge of creative. For instance, it was instructed to refer to John Cena as “The Greatest of All-Time” a few years ago, and now that Roman Reigns’ reign over the WWE is getting close to 900 days, they are laying the groundwork for him to be considered one of the Greatest of All-Time.

The “all-time great” phrase is appropriate for Bayley and Lynch because they are among the most well-known and accomplished in-ring competitors in the history books of women’s wrestling. It also fits with their current storyline, which has Lynch teaming up with Lita and perhaps Trish Stratus, two of the greatest female WWE stars in history, to take on Damage CTRL at the Elimination Chamber PPV.