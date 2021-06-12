Two WWE SmackDown Matches Announced For Next Week

WWE has announced two SmackDown matches for next Friday night’s show, which will be the final show before the Hell in a Cell PPV.

The first match will be Commander Azeez making his in ring debut with Intercontinental Champion Apollo Crews against Big E & Kevin Owens.

The second match confirmed for next week is King Corbin vs. Shinsuke Nakamura. They have been feuding for Corbin’s crown for several weeks and now the crown will be on the line in next week’s match.

Stay tuned to PWMania for the latest.