Two WWE SmackDown Matches Revealed for Next Week, Current Line-Up

For next Friday’s SmackDown at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida, WWE has confirmed two matches.

The SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan will compete against Natalya in a non-title match on the blue brand show next week.

On this week’s SmackDown, Morgan, Natalya, and Ronda Rousey got into an altercation. As a result, WWE announced Rousey vs. Natalya for SmackDown and Rousey defeated Natalya in singles action.

Theory vs. Madcap Moss will also be on SmackDown next week.

After seeing Theory’s backstage interview with Kayla Braxton on this week’s show, where he discussed maybe cashing in on Brock Lesnar or Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at SummerSlam, the Moss vs. Theory match was made. Moss informed Kayla that Theory was carrying a big MITB briefcase, but he believes he can fit the entire case into Theory’s mouth and would certainly like to try.

The next week, Pat McAfee will return to SmackDown to continue the SummerSlam build with Happy Baron Corbin. This week, McAfee had the night off.

For what it’s worth, Roman Reigns, the undisputed WWE Universal Champion, is not listed in the promos for next Friday. Rhea Ripley vs. RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair is advertised by the arena, although that was before Belair got hurt.