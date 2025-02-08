Two WWE Stars Make In-Ring Returns At NXT Live Event

Two WWE stars made their in-ring return at an NXT live event on February 7, 2025, at The Armory in Lakeland, FL.

Arianna Grace stepped back into the ring after being sidelined since her July 9, 2024, loss to Karmen Petrovic on NXT. Recently, Grace had taken on a non-wrestling role as the liaison between NXT and TNA, making several appearances on TNA programming. Her return to in-ring competition signals that she is ready to resume her wrestling career.

Thea Hail also made her return at the Lakeland event, facing off against Jacey Jayne in a losing effort. This marked Hail’s first match since August 2024, when she last competed in a high-stakes NXT Women’s Title match against Roxanne Perez at The Great American Bash in July 2024.

With both stars back in action, it remains to be seen how NXT will utilize them moving forward, especially as the brand continues its evolving partnership with TNA.

