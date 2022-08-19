Two WWE Stars Pulled From SmackDown, Toxic Attraction Confirmed for Tonight

The Women’s Tag Team Title tournament match that was scheduled for tonight’s SmackDown episode has been changed by WWE.

The tournament match on the show was originally advertised by WWE as Natalya and Sonya Deville vs. Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark. Toxic Attraction (Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne), the former NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions, will now be appearing on the show.

According to Pwinsider.com, the current plan calls for Dolin and Jayne to take on Natalya and Deville on the show in place of Lyons and Stark.

Although it hasn’t been confirmed, Lyons reportedly won’t be at the WWE SmackDown event, and Stark most likely won’t either.

WWE announced the following:

As revealed by WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels, NXT’s Nikkita Lyons & Zoey Stark were unable to compete in the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament against Natalya & Sonya Deville due to injury.

After conferring with WWE Official Adam Pearce, HBK made the decision to replace them with the former NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions, Toxic Attraction’s Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne!

Who will emerge victorious in the high-stakes showdown and move one step closer to the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship? Don’t miss all the action of Friday Night SmackDown, tonight at 8/7 C on FOX.