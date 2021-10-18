Two WWE Stars Seemingly Work As Heels During Live Event In El Paso, Texas

WWE held a Supershow live event on Sunday night in El Paso, TX. It was noted by fans in attendance that Tegan Nox and Shotzi, who were broken up in the 2021 WWE Draft, worked as heels in a tag team match against Tamina and Natalya. The Draft changes don’t go into effect until after Crown Jewel but there’s always a chance that WWE could change plans and not break up the team.

There’s a possibility that WWE was testing the waters with Tegan and Shotzi being heels but there is no word yet if either of them are actually turning.