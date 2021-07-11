Two WWE Stars Were Being Considered To Be The Fiend’s Real-Life Puppets

In an interview with metro.co.uk, former WWE star Mike Bennett (Mike Kanellis) talked about WWE’s development of “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt’s character in 2019:

“Early on when Bray Wyatt turned into The Fiend, Vince [McMahon] was always high on having Bray lead a group for some reason – he always wanted him to lead a group. We were about a week away from making it happen where me and Eric Young were gonna be part of Bray Wyatt’s group.”

“We were gonna actually be – they were gonna bring to life the puppets. Each puppet was gonna represent an actual person. I don’t remember, there were talks that I was gonna be Sister Abigail and Eric Young was gonna be a buzzard.”