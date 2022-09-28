Tyler Breeze Returning to WWE Programming Prior to Appearance with The New Day

Tyler Breeze will be back on WWE television next week.

WWE has confirmed that Breeze and Big E will be on The Bump next Wednesday.

The appearance will take place one day before Breeze and Big E join Xavier Woods at the New York Comic-Con on Thursday, October 6. The trip will appear at the NERDS Clothing booth at 1pm ET to promote the limited goods drop between UpUpDownDown and NERDS.

Breeze signed his WWE developmental contract in late 2010. He worked for FCW, WWE NXT, and the main roster before being let go on June 25, 2021, as part of other budget cuts.

Breeze co-owns the Flatbacks wrestling school in Apopka, FL with AEW’s Shawn Spears, but has mostly avoided pro wrestling since leaving WWE. He is still an important member of the UpUpDownDown squad, along with Woods and others. Breeze has not wrestled since defeating Imperium with Fandango on the June 15, 2021 NXT program.