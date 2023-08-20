Tyler Breeze Shares His Thoughts On The AEW Fight Forever Video Game

Even though he no longer wrestles for WWE, Tyler Breeze maintains a relationship with the company through Xavier Woods’ UpUpDownDown YouTube gaming channel. Breeze discussed the AEW Fight Forever video game during an appearance on the Agents of Wrestling podcast.

Breeze said, “So I actually tried it. I tried once or twice. I like it. I like the feel of it. I think it’s a very good base point. Like I think there’s a lot they can add on to but I think now that they have something then it’s you know, obviously easier to see or to hear what people want. I know people were mentioning a lot about like creation, they want a little more customization. They love making people or downloading people or all that stuff.

So I think the overall idea is good, I think the gameplay is very different than WWE 2K, which is exactly what they were going for. They wanted more of that No Mercy feel, that old kind of arcade-style. I’ve only tried it a couple times. But we’re gonna be doing a couple tournaments here and there coming up with it. So I think we’re gonna jump into it a little bit more.”

