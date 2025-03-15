Tyler Breeze Wants To Return To Wrestling On TV

Even though Tyler Breeze no longer wrestles in WWE, he still maintains a connection with the company through Xavier Woods’ UpUpDownDown YouTube gaming channel. While speaking on Gabby AF, Breeze was asked about his personal goals, to which he responded:

“Personal goals? I wanna be back on TV wrestling. So, wherever that happens to be, I would like to continue to wrestle because I am still able to, and I don’t see why I am not doing it. So I would like to do that. That is probably my immediate goal—to be back on TV wrestling.”

Breeze also shared his thoughts on potential opponents he would like to face, saying:

“I think there’s a lot (of people I’d want to face). I think there’s a lot. Like, again, if we’re just kind of fantasy booking it because, again, everybody’s in different, you know, companies or whatever. I mean, I think it would be cool to team back up with Dango in TNA and go against The Hardys. Because I’ve been in WWE with Jeff and Matt, but I’ve never wrestled them ever. So, I think a tag with Dango against The Hardys would be cool.

I think working with somebody like Joe Hendry would be cool. On the other side of things, I think working with a—I guess the newly-crowned Ricky Saints would be cool. I know that it’s kind of been out there for a long time where, like, a Dalton Castle would be really cool. Different matchup there. I think an Orange Cassidy would be really cool.

I would love to work with my good friends (Adam) Cole and Swiss again. Claudio (Castagnoli) and Cole. PAC, I would love to rekindle that one. I worked with Neville a bunch, and he was awesome. Yeah, there’s a bunch.”