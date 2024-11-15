Tyrese Haliburton Reacts To Being Booed During WWE NXT Appearance

NBA star Tyrese Haliburton appeared on The Pat McAfee Show to talk about a number of topics, including being booed in Orlando during his NXT appearance and how he wasn’t surprised by it.

Haliburton said, “I was supposed to go there to be a face, a good guy. I told Shawn Michaels before, ‘Hey, I think I’m going to get booed out here.’ He said, ‘I don’t think so. Our fans are great. They’ll love you.’ I was like, ‘Ha, okay.’ As soon as I walked out there, before the camera turned on, ‘Booo.’ I’m hearing chants about the Knicks. All these things. I can’t be on TV and essentially look like a bitch and not respond back. I don’t have any other jabs for Orlando, it’s a great place. Disney, it’s a good place. I had to say something about the Magic historically. Good team over there now. Nothing bad to say about them. I’m not going to take it back. I had to say something and stand my ground. I guess I’m a heel in the wrestling world. We’re going to embrace that.”

