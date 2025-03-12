Tyrese Haliburton Talks DX Sneakers & NBA Fine: ‘It Would Have Been Worth The $25K’

Tyrese Haliburton made a statement both on the court and with his custom Triple H-inspired Puma All-Pro NITRO PE DX sneakers during his game against the Milwaukee Bucks.

In a clutch performance, Haliburton drained a game-tying three-pointer and sank the game-winning free throw, securing the victory. However, despite the perfect opportunity, he held back from doing the iconic DX crotch chop, avoiding a potential $25,000 NBA fine.

A lifelong WWE fan, Haliburton has made several appearances on WWE TV over the years. During the post-game press conference, he addressed his decision to skip the DX taunt and his love for the sneakers.

“Nobody’s gonna ask about my DX Pumas? No, I thought those were cool. Do you know what DX is? Yeah, Degeneration-X, you know the signal? I was gonna hit it tonight, but I don’t want the fine, you know? Yeah, I should have. I missed the moment right there, but it would have been worth the 25, for sure. Yeah, not even fire.”

While he may have missed the moment, Haliburton’s WWE-inspired footwear and clutch performance still left a lasting impression.

.@TripleH: NBA players aren’t hitting the DX Chop anymore because of the $25k fine. Surely something can be arranged with the @TheNBPA. Incredibly cheap advertising! pic.twitter.com/WiaFN2adWz — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) March 12, 2025