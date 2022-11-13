Tyrus Crowned New NWA World Champion at NWA Hard Times

The NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion is Tyrus.

Tyrus defeated Trevor Murdoch to win the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship in the main event of NWA Hard Times in New Orleans. Matt Cardona was the third competitor in the match.

Murdoch was placed in the Tongan death grip by Tyrus, who then chokeslammed him to win by pinfall.

Tyrus has now won his first world championship. The NWA World Television Championship was previously held by him. At 145 days, Trevor Murdoch’s second-ever NWA World Heavyweight Championship reign comes to an end.