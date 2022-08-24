Tyrus Reveals Undertaker’s Initial Reaction To “Funkasaurus” Character In WWE

The Undertaker wasn’t a big fan of the “Funkasaurus” character from WWE’s past.

Tyrus, formerly known as “The Funkasaurus” Brodus Clay, recently appeared as a guest on Chris Jericho’s “Talk Is Jericho” podcast for an interview.

During the discussion, the former WWE Superstar explained how he wasn’t particularly fond of the gimmick, and revealed how The Undertaker first-reacted to it.

“Taker never liked it,” he said. “Taker’s advice to me was, he came up to me. He was like ‘Fall’. [I’m like] ‘What?’ He’s like ‘When you go out there, you debut tonight, fall. You fall on the stage; they’ll scrap the whole thing and you can get back [to being a monster].’”

He added, “I just loved that. When I said ‘Would you fall?’, he said ‘No.'”

Check out the complete episode of the “Talk Is Jericho” podcast featuring Chris Jericho’s new interview with Tyrus (a.k.a. Brodus Clay) by visiting Apple.com. H/T to SEScoops.com for transcribing the above quotes.