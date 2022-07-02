Tyrus Reveals What Led Him to Writing His New Book, Talks His Current Projects

Tyrus recently spoke with The Two Man Power Trip Of Wrestling for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, Tyrus spoke about his current wrestling projects, as well as his upcoming book. Here are the highlights:

His current projects:

“We just came off of a successful pay-per-view with NWA, so I’m feeling good about that,” Tyrus said.

“Then, of course, book signings left and right, because the success of the book is doing pretty well, and of course, having the number one late night comedy show on TV doesn’t suck either. So it’s just a busy time. It’s all at once.”

His book title, “Just Tyrus: A Memoir”:

“It’s really about accountability and how your reactions dictate more about you than what people say about you.”

“I talk about that a lot in the book, the advice my grandmother gave me once. I was upset and got hit in the mouth. She said to me, ‘It’s not what other people do to you, it’s your reaction that you’re judged by.’ That always kind of set home with me. Often times when things don’t go our way, our reaction is what people look at. So it’s a lot about that. It’s about taking accountability for yourself, and when you do have hard times or things do happen to you, blaming the other person, or blaming the situation, you can’t grow.”

“So it’s about looking at what you did and what you could have done better. Sometimes, there’s nothing you can do about it. But if you always look at it, there’s always something you could have done differently and if you put the onus on yourself, it’s a lot easier to get through it and move on because you’re not waiting for anybody else to apologize.”

Why he wrote the book:

“That was one of the things on my bucket list that I wanted to do when I started doing comedy on Fox and political comedy at that. One of the things I wanted to do was to try my hand at writing a book,” he said.

“I’ve been successful in wrestling, I’ve been successful on TV, and it was just one of the things that I wanted to do. So I said, ‘I’m going to do it.’ My goals weren’t that lofty. I thought maybe if I broke into the top 500 or something, that’d be pretty cool. I didn’t anticipate it selling out within the first six hours and being number one on Amazon and New York Times bestseller and Wall Street Journal and all that stuff. I wasn’t anticipating any of that. It was surprising. I’m still trying to figure it out. But you know, it’s a great feeling.”

You can listen to the interview below: